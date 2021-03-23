Iran Welcomes Any Peace Plan Ending Yemen Plight: Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the country welcomes any peace initiative focused on ending the six-year war on Yemen and lifts the inhumane economic siege imposed against the impoverished country.

The statement came after the Saudi foreign minister proposed a peace plan to get Riyadh out of the Yemen quagmire with the support of the United Nations.

What follows is the full text of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement:

As the military aggression of Saudi Arabia and other member states of the so-called Coalition against Yemen enters its seventh year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its disgust at the continuation of this big crime against the innocent people of Yemen.

Today is the sixth anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s continued invasion of Yemen.

During the past six years, the siege and military aggression has targeted 24 million people, and dozens of people are either killed by the airstrikes or die of hunger, disease, shortage of medicine and fuel in medical centres on a daily basis.

What makes it more tragic is that the brutal aggression and unfair siege has not stopped for a moment even with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Undoubtedly, according to the statistics declared by international bodies and even based on the admission of some of those who provide political and arms support for this inhumane aggression, what is happening in Yemen involves various crimes and atrocities whose legal pursuit at the international level is the duty of relevant international bodies and all the advocates of freedom and human rights.

Despite numerous claims made about cessation of support for the aggression, various weapons are still being sold to the aggressive coalition and even technical support required for operating these weapons is being provided. The military experts of certain countries serving the Saudis are complicit in the crimes and carnage against the Yemeni nation.

Under such circumstances, the simultaneous declaration of a ceasefire and the lifting of blockade will pave the way for preventing the continuation of this human disaster, and prepare the ground for dialogue.

Since the beginning of this war, the Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasised that the Yemen crisis has no military solution, and that Iran supports any peace plan focused on ending the aggression, declaring a nationwide ceasefire, ending the occupation, lifting the economic siege, starting the political dialogue, and finally letting Yemenis take the helm of shaping their political future free from any foreign interference.