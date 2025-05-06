Iranian MP warns: Water crisis hits 44 national dams, power supply at risk

Somayeh Rafiei, also spokesperson for the Parliament’s Environment and Agriculture Committee, said water inflow into dam reservoirs since the beginning of the current water year has dropped by 37% compared to the same period last year. The volume of stored water is down 18% year-on-year and 15% below the five-year average.

In Tehran province, the fill rate of five major dams is just 24%, representing a 33% decline compared to the five-year average. Snow reserves feeding these dams have also fallen between 47% and 54%, aggravating water scarcity in the capital.

Rafiei highlighted broader issues including climate change, inefficient water usage, outdated irrigation practices, and poor water diplomacy as drivers of the crisis.

She noted that 30 provinces are facing land subsidence due to excessive groundwater extraction and that 66% of Iran’s wetlands have turned into dust storm sources.

She called for urgent nationwide monitoring of government energy use and stricter consumption controls to prevent further deterioration during the upcoming summer months.