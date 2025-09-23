Iran warns snapback will create ‘new conditions’ and void deal with IAEA

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remark on Monday upon arrival in New York at the head of a delegation for the 80th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the agreement on cooperation with the IAEA was signed in the context of the US-Israeli acts of aggression in June against Iran, and the sides will face new conditions if the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal trigger the snapback mechanism.

“In the press conference following the agreement with the IAEA, I emphasized that if the snapback is ultimately implemented, the agreement will also lose its validity,” the top Iranian diplomat stated.

Araghchi announced that he will be meeting with most of his European counterparts in New York.

“It is time for them to choose between cooperation and confrontation.”

“We hope for a diplomatic solution, but rest assured, if that fails, Iran is prepared to take necessary measures,” he added.

On September 9, the Iranian foreign minister and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reached an agreement on practical modalities to resume cooperation after a meeting in Cairo.

It came after the Iranian Parliament unanimously passed legislation requiring the administration to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA following the Israeli-US aggression, which targeted three of the country’s nuclear sites in a clear violation of international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

On September 19, the 15-member UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have prevented the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran after the E3 triggered the “snapback” mechanism.

Tehran was accused of failing to comply with the nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran rejected the “illegitimate” move by the European troika, saying the United States had already pulled out of the deal. Tehran also accused the European trio of siding with illegal sanctions instead of honoring their own commitments.

Pointing to his scheduled meetings on Monday, Araghchi said he will sit down with Grossi to discuss the latest developments regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, the agreement with the IAEA, and the re-imposition of sanctions.

He added that Iran will respond to any “destructive” move by the European troika.

“They have tested the Islamic Republic of Iran at various times and know that we do not respond with a language of pressure and threats.”

“Rather, we will respond to a language of respect. If there is a solution, it is only a diplomatic solution,” he noted.