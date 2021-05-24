Iran Waiting to See Change in Saudi Arabia’s Behaviour: Spokesman

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the Islamic Republic is waiting for Saudi Arabia to change its behaviour.

Speaking in a virtual press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh said Saudi Arabia should really decide whether it wants to use the boring rhetoric and words of the past or it wants to be a constructive partner to other countries.

He said the Saudis should make it clear whether they are ready to distance themselves from expansionist and warmongering policies.

“We are waiting for Riyadh’s measures and change of behaviour. Of course Iran’s policy of supporting dialogue and regional arrangements is nothing new, and we have already welcomed Saudi Arabia’s presence,” he added.