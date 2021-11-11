Iran VP calls for acceleration of booster covid jabs

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has called on officials to speed up the administration of booster doses of the Coronavirus vaccine based on the announced priorities.

Mokhber made the comments during a Thursday meeting with specialized committees of the National Taskforce Against the Coronavirus.

The vice president called for attention to health protocols saying that several other countries are facing a new wave of the pandemic, despite mass vaccination.

“Although vaccines are being administered fast in our country, failure to pay attention to health protocols can offset efforts and achievements of the government, the efforts of the health personnel and the cooperation of the people,” he warned.

“Fortunately, thanks to extensive efforts by the government to import vaccines and the work by Iranian producers, there is no problem in terms of the availability of vaccines in the country and the process of administering the third dose of the jab should be sped up based on the announced priorities.”

During the meeting, the health minister also briefed participants on the situation on the ground in different provinces and their number of infections and deaths.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry offered its report on the plan for smart management of the coronavirus disease at the National Taskforce Against the Coronavirus.

Iran has passed five waves of the Covid pandemic with officials warning of the sixth wave. The respiratory disease has so far claimed over 127,000 lives in the country.