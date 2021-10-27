Iran: Vienna talks to resume before November’s end

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said he and coordinator of the nuclear deal’s joint commission Enrique Mora have agreed to the resumption of the Vienna talks before the end of November.

Bagheir made the announcement in a tweet following his talks with Mora in Brussels on Wednesday.

He said he held serious and constructive negotiations with Mora over the vital components of the nuclear talks.

Bagheri added that the two sides agreed to resume negotiations before the end of November, saying the exact date of the talks will be announced next week. The Vienna talks stalled before a new administration took office in Iran several months ago. The current Iranian government has repeatedly said it’s ready for talks but insists any dialogue must bear tangible results that would serve the interests of the Iranian people.

The Iran nuclear deal plunged into disarray after former US president Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018.

Following his withdrawal, Trump reinstated harsh sanctions on Iran. In response, the Islamic Republic rolled back its obligations under the deal.

The US under President Joe Biden has said multiple times it intends to return to the JCPOA.

It has called on Iran to return to full compliance with the deal. But Iran says the US must first show good-will by removing the anti-Tehran sanctions. Iran has also criticized the European troika for their inaction to resist the US’s unilateral sanctions on Iran.