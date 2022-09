Sorena Sattari, the son of martyred commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Force Mansour Sattari, is a mechanical engineering expert and has held various posts related to scientific fields.

President Raisi designated Ruhollah Dehghani Firoozabadi, an aerospace engineering professor at Tehran-based Sharif University of Technology, for the post.

In a decree, President Raisi praised Dehghani Firoozabadi as a highly qualified figure and wished him success.