Iran’s Vahid Shamsaei nominated for world’s best futsal coach

Shamsaei, who had a triumphant year by leading Iran to victory in the Asian Championship, has been recognized for his exceptional leadership and success. This marks his second consecutive nomination for the Best Coach of the Year award.

The list of nominees also features Majid Mortezaei, the Iranian head coach of Afghanistan’s national futsal team. Mortezaei made headlines by successfully qualifying Afghanistan for the World Cup for the first time in history.

Shamsaei is an accomplished professional futsal coach and former player, known for his impressive career as a pivot, during which he scored 392 goals in international matches.

He has been named AFC Futsal Player of the Year on three occasions (2007, 2008, and 2015) and has won eight AFC Futsal Championships with Iran.

Shamsaei is often regarded as the Ali Daei of futsal by the AFC.