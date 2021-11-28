Iran, Uzbekistan call for inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

The presidents of Iran and Uzbekistan have called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his Uzbek counterpart

Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the ECO summit in Ashgabat.

Raisi and Mirziyoyev said any government in Kabul should represent all Afghan ethnic groups and people and for the establishment of lasting peace and security in the country.

Raisi also said regional countries’ capacity to deepen relations is a good opportunity for them, underlining that in the current world situation, cooperation between regional countries turns many threats into opportunities. Raisi added that with the active presence of the countries, there is no room for foreign interference.

He referred to the volume of trade between the two countries, saying the foreign ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan should draw a roadmap for long-term cooperation.

During the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised Iran’s active approach and said peace and stability in the region will be achieved with the participation of regional countries, and Uzbekistan welcomes any cooperation with Iran.

Mirziyoyev described the economic capacities and relations of Iran and Uzbekistan as a suitable platform for the development of ties.

He called for an increase in the volume of trade between the two countries.