Iran, US to Move towards ‘Atmosphere of Opportunities’ with Biden: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran and Washington will move away from an atmosphere of threat and progress towards further opportunities with Joe Biden in the White House.

“We feel the country’s situation will be better in the future,” Rouhani said in a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday.

“Some think when we say things will get better, we mean [we are going to hold] negotiation with the US; no, that’s not true,” he added.

Rouhani said the incoming US administration itself will return the situation to a rule-based one.

“With the conditions expected to be created in the future, we will move away from the atmosphere of threat created by this rogue government [of Donald Trump], and will move toward an atmosphere of opportunities,” he added.

The Iranian president said a government of bullying confronted Iran in the past few years through its economic war, economic siege, and economic terrorism.

“The US managed to pressure the Iranian nation in the economic sector, and our people faced problems. But still they failed to achieve their main goal, which was to create famine in the country and disrupt our national security,” he added.

He described the US administration as a criminal and terrorist one, criticizing those who glorify the American government in preparation for their own campaign in Iran’s 2021 presidential election.

He urged them not to ignore the realities and avoid glorifying the US for free.

“Trump’s expectation was that all countries would follow suit after the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA, but no country, even the Europeans who used to be America’s friends, obeyed this decision,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani said all the US’ anti-Iran plans failed at international bodies, and it even failed to prevent the removal of anti-Iran arms embargo.

“Those who ask what has been done by this [Iranian] government must know that today the arms embargo against Iran is over, and the US has totally failed in achieving its international, political, legal, and ethical objectives,” Rouhani noted.

The Iranian president said the Islamic Republic managed to maintain its constructive interaction with the world and play its role in regional equations despite all the political and economic pressure imposed by the US over all these years.

“We repeatedly emphasized the incoming US administration will have no choice but to return to law and submit to the Iranian nation, because everyone – from Democrat to Republican – know the fact that the US’ maximum pressure against Iran has failed,” he added.