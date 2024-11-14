US charges CIA official with leaking document on Israeli attack on Iran

The man, Asif William Rahman, was indicted in the US District Court in Eastern Virginia by the Department of Justice on Nov. 7, on two counts of the willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

The case was filed Wednesday in the US District Court in Guam after Rahman was arrested by the FBI in Cambodia and brought to the American territory.

Rahman had access to top secret information in his role at the CIA. The indictment does not identify his role in the government or what documents he leaked.

The pair of leaked documents from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency circulated online late last month, just days before Israel struck sensitive military sites in Iran.

The documents showed the types of aircraft or weapons Israel might use in a possible attack on Iran and revealed the movement of munitions. They also tracked Israeli exercises in preparation for an attack.

The arrest comes just a day after Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira was sentenced to 15 years in prison for leaking classified documents in 2023 about the war in Ukraine and US thinking about allies and other nations.