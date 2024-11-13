Political analyst: Iran should not reject talks with US

Abbas Abdi made the remarks in an interview with the Etemad newspaper on Wednesday, while reviewing the first 100 days of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian’s administration.

Abdi called for reducing tensions and overcoming the mental barriers to Iran-US relations, citing the cooperation between Tehran and Washington in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bosnia despite lacking diplomatic relations.

The analyst highlighted that the main issue in foreign policy is not the lack of power to respond to aggressors but the limited options available amid tensions with Israel, warning that relying solely on missile responses will not work.

He praised Pezeshkian’s commitment to serious and sustainable reforms, his approach to foreign policy, human rights, women’s issues, and combating discrimination and injustice.

Abdi, however, criticized the administration’s appointments, calling them the worst and most discreditable aspect, as many individuals from certain political factions “seek personal gain.”

He stressed the need to rebuild trust between the people, political forces, and governments, which has been damaged by past events.