Iran slams US support for unrest and deadly riots as intervention

“On Saturday, Biden interfered for the umpteenth time in Iran’s state matters by supporting the riots as he has done ever since the outbreak of recent developments in Iran,” Nasser Kan’ani said in a statement on Sunday.

He added, “Given the fact he neither does enjoy trusted advisers nor a good memory, I remind him that Iran is so strong and steadfast that it would not give in to his cruel sanctions and idle threats. It is also so proud that would be unfazed by the interventions and exclamations of a politician tired of years of the futile campaign against Iran.”

Biden noted on Saturday that “he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.”

The senior Iranian diplomat highlighted that neither Biden’s comments nor Washington’s meddlesome gestures will not surprise Tehran as intervention, aggression, and killing form the backbone of the US political system.

“Since the 1953 coup d’état up until today, the anti-Iranian policies of the US administration have been well recorded in our minds. And of course, the history and every part of the world would testify the wounds that America’s crimes and violence have inflicted,” Kan’ani pointed out.

“You (Americans) are accustomed to fishing in troubled waters,” the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry added.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stressed that Iran is the anchor of stability and security in the region and not the land of velvet or colorful coup, slamming foreign intervention by some Western countries in Iran.

In a phone call with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister stated that “the death of the late Mahsa Amini is painful for all of us,” however, he pointed out that this issue is just regarded as a pretext for (intervention of) some western authorities.

The Iranian minister reassured that peaceful protests and demands are different from riots, pointing to the West-backed violent but limited riots that have been taking place in some Iranian cities.

Iran mourned the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian who died at a hospital in Tehran three days after she collapsed in police custody. Iranians have held protests over the issue. But some extremist elements derailed the protests and incited violence against security forces. Western-backed media outlets have also encouraged violence. Iran says it will not allow interference in its own internal affairs.