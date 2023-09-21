Thursday, September 21, 2023
type here...
Media WireAmericasEurope

Iran-US prisoner swap will not change relations between two countries: Russia

By IFP Media Wire
Iran US Prisoner Swap

Moscow believes that the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States will not radically change anything in the relations between Tehran and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Monday, the US and Iran exchanged five prisoners each under the deal brokered by Qatar and Oman.

“I do not think that this particular agreement will radically change anything in terms of contradictions, a certain confrontation. On many platforms and in many stories, the US-Iran situation speaks for itself,” Ryabkov stated.

There is no direct connection between the US-Iran prisoner swap and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dialogue resumption, but this means mutual understanding is possible, the official added.

“There is no direct connection, but [this is] a political signal, as a certain element of demonstrating that mutual understanding is possible,” Ryabkov stated.

Russia is ready, if Western colleagues demonstrate common sense, to resume work on the JCPOA in Vienna, the diplomat emphasized.

› Subscribe
SourceSputnik

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks