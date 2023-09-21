Iran-US prisoner swap will not change relations between two countries: Russia

On Monday, the US and Iran exchanged five prisoners each under the deal brokered by Qatar and Oman.

“I do not think that this particular agreement will radically change anything in terms of contradictions, a certain confrontation. On many platforms and in many stories, the US-Iran situation speaks for itself,” Ryabkov stated.

There is no direct connection between the US-Iran prisoner swap and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dialogue resumption, but this means mutual understanding is possible, the official added.

“There is no direct connection, but [this is] a political signal, as a certain element of demonstrating that mutual understanding is possible,” Ryabkov stated.

Russia is ready, if Western colleagues demonstrate common sense, to resume work on the JCPOA in Vienna, the diplomat emphasized.