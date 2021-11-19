Iran: US president’s signature not reliable

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said the precondition for the US return to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, is that Washington must remove sanctions against Tehran.

Khaitbzadeh added that if the US joins the Vienna talks with the same approach and is ready to remove the sanctions in one go and verifiable, then an agreement will be possible in the shortest possible time.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Iran demands guarantees that the US will not again make a mockery of international law.

Khatibzadeh said the US, the current administration included, has shown that it does not stick to its commitments and that the US president’s signature is not valuable.

He added that given Washington’s past record, the Iranian negotiating team will naturally push for assurances on the part of the US.

Khatibzadeh also said Iran has time and again raised the issue of the European troika’s inaction alongside the US’s breaches and its withdrawal from the JCPOA and UN Resolution 2231.

Khatibzadeh underscored that not only did the US fail to lift the unilateral sanctions on Iran, but it also showed the extent of Europe’s inaction regarding its own obligations. Khatibzadeh said Iran has suffered heavy losses as a result of the US violations and the inaction on the part of the European troika.