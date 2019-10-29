Iran Urges Unity, Rapport in Lebanon after PM Hariri Quits

In a statement a few hours after Hariri’s resignation, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “We hope the Lebanese nation and government would successfully get through such serious and sensitive juncture with rapport.”

He also stressed the need for stability and constancy of the friendly and brotherly country, Lebanon, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need for the solidarity, unity and rapport among all Lebanese clans, parties and characters in order to maintain the country’s stability and security and to respond to the legitimate demands of the Lebanese people at a calm atmosphere.”

Hariri turned in his resignation to Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Tuesday, satisfying one of the main demands of the country’s protest movement.

The resignation came against a backdrop of 13 days of mass protests demanding the departure of the country’s entire political elite amid growing anger over official corruption, poor public services and years of economic mismanagement.

“We have reached a deadlock and we need a shock in order to brave through the crisis,” Hariri said in a televised statement from Beirut.