Iran urges UN to condemn terror attack in Zahedan, calls for firm stance against all forms of terrorism

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations has called on the UN Security Council and Secretary General to strongly condemn a deadly terrorist attack in southeastern Iran and to adopt a firm, principled position against all forms of terrorism, regardless of perpetrators' identity or affiliation.

In a letter addressed to the UN chair, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani referred to the attack earlier this week on the judiciary building in Zahedan by the so-called terrorist group Jaish al-Adl, describing it as a coordinated and brutal assault that deliberately targeted civilians.

According to the letter, three armed militants opened fire on Saturday, killing at least six civilians, including a six-month-old infant, and injuring 24 others. Iranian security forces swiftly neutralized all three attackers. Jaish al-Adl has openly claimed responsibility.

Labeling the incident the deadliest attack by the group since October 2024, Iravani accused Jaish al-Adl of operating with external support, including from Daesh-Khorasan and allegedly from the Israeli regime.

Iran reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism and urged that the letter be circulated as an official UN document under the agenda item on eliminating international terrorism.

