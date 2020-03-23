Iran Urges Tunisia’s Action in UNSC against US Sanctions

In a telephone conversation with Tunisia’s new president on Monday evening, President Rouhani congratulated Kais Saied on his election and on Tunisia’s National Day (March 20).

The Iranian president also expressed hope that Tehran and Tunis would enhance relations and cooperation under President Saied’s tenure and would promote interaction and consultations about various regional and international issues.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran sees no limits to the expansion of ties and cooperation with the Republic of Tunisia, and we must take advantage of the capacities and capabilities of the two countries in this regard,” the Iranian president added.

Describing the coronavirus pandemic as a global challenge, the battle with which requires unity among all governments and nations, President Rouhani said, “Today, protecting the lives of people and countering the disease requires concerted and collective action and cooperation in the world.”

He also lashed out at the US government for intensifying the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation under the tough situation after the outbreak of COVID-19, adding, “Blocking the delivery of medicine and humanitarian aid (to Iran) and Iran’s banking relations that are needed to satisfy the needs of people run counter to the humanitarian norms and to the United Nations regulations.”

The world countries must condemn the US government’s anti-human measures and force Washington to obey the UN laws and the humanitarian principles, President Rouhani stated, adding, “Tunisia, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, is duty bound to take steps in line with the international community’s opposition to the cruel and inhumane sanctions (imposed by the US).”

He finally stressed the need to promote the regional and international relations and cooperation between Iran and Tunisia and to improve the mutual efforts for ensuring regional peace and security and protecting the rights of Palestinian people.

For his part, the Tunisian president praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s mighty stances on the regional, international and the Islamic world’s issues, stressing that Tunisia attaches great significance to the promotion of ties and cooperation with Iran and to strengthening the historic and firm relations with Tehran.

Kais Saied also deplored the inhumane sanctions the US has imposed on Iran, noting, “We believe that all countries are today faced with the outbreak of coronavirus. Under such circumstances, the United Nations should belong to all nations, and surely Iran and Tunisia are standing together in the confrontation and battle with various global challenges, such as the coronavirus.”