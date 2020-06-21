Iran Urges Romania to Clarify Cause of Ex-Judge’s Death

Iran has invited the Romanian ambassador to the Islamic Republic to the foreign ministry to give him a note regarding the death of the Iranian citizen Gholamreza Mansouri.

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that Tehran has called for immediate action by the relevant Romanian authorities to clarify the cause of Mansouri’s death.

The ministry of foreign affairs invited the Romanian Ambassador to Tehran and gave him an official memo, urging him to investigate and announce the cause of his death.

In the meeting, Iranian officials touched upon the role of the Romanian government in ensuring the safety of Gholamreza Mansouri, who was under the police surveillance.

Iran also pointed to the request of the deceased’s family and the importance of this case for public opinion, urging Bucharest to speed up the medical and legal investigations regarding the death of Gholamreza Mansouri and the transfer of his body to Iran.

In turn, the Romanian ambassador stated that after obtaining the viewpoints of the officials of his country in this regard, he will provide the results of the measures taken to the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Former Iranian judge Gholamreza Mansouri, who died on Friday in a hotel in Romania, was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman earlier announced he has been arrested in Romania.

Mansouri is among several judges who were accused of corruption during the trial of a former senior Judiciary official that opened in Tehran early June.