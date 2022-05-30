Iran urges regional countries to heed responsibilities on dust storms

In a phone talk with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, President Raisi expressed satisfaction over the progressing movement of the Iraqi nation towards unity, and the interactions among various groups for establishment of the new Iraqi government, and argued that the approval of a law on prohibition of naturalizing relations with the Zionist regime at the Iraqi Parliament was a blessed act.

On the prevailing dust storms in Iraqi and Iranian cities, President Raisi stated that the climate change is not restricted to any certain country and no borders are limits for the climatic phenomena.

He asked every country in the region to heed their responsibilities regarding this problem and act urgently.

The Iranian president added that development of connection routes between the two countries leads to broader economic ties and regional stability, stressing that Iran-Iraq railway project needs to become complete faster.

The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, appreciated Iran’s support for the Iraqi Parliament’s decision to ban naturalizing ties with Israel.

Mustafa Al-Kadhmi noted that Palestine issue is a top concern for the world Muslims as the entire freedom and justice seekers in the world favor the liberation of Palestine.

He also assured President Raisi that the completion of Shalamcheh-Basra railroad will be followed up seriously.

Al-Kadhimi also referred to his meeting with the head of the Iranian Environment Protection Organization about the dust problem and the practical acts that each country must pursue within the framework of an MOU.