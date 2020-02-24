Iran: Upcoming JCPOA Session Unconnected with Dispute Mechanism

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi gave more details of the next meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, due to be held in Vienna.

“The meeting that is going to be held on Wednesday, February 26, will be a regular and periodic session of the JCPOA Joint Commission that will be convened at the level of deputy (foreign) ministers and political directors,” he explained.

The spokesperson also emphasized that the upcoming session will have no connection with the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism, and will be only a regular meeting of the Joint Commission that is held quarterly.