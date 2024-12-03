Iran to continue unwavering support for Syria: President Pezeshkian to Assad

“We believe that Syria will once again overcome Zionist plots against its security and stability, and we stand by the Syrian government and people in this path”, President Pezeshkian told President Assad during a phone call on Monday.

The two held the conversation as Syria is fighting terrorist groups that have begun resurging in the north of the country in recent days.

The Iranian president said that his country is closely monitoring the situation in Syria, and announced Tehran’s readiness to offer any help to the Damascus government to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a regional strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran that will continue to support the Arab country, Pezeshkian stressed.

He also referred to his talks with regional leaders as well as diplomatic efforts by his foreign minister to rally support for the fight against terrorism, expressing assurance that Iran, with the cooperation of Islamic countries, will foil attempts by the Zionist regime to disrupt unity among Muslims and spread terrorism and insecurity in the region.

President Assad, on his part, thanked Iran for its support to Syria, saying that the support is not limited to the current time.

“During the difficult years of war in our country, when all had left us alone, it was the Islamic Republic of Iran that stood by our side”, he stated, adding that Iran today is also taking the same path of support for Syria.

Elaborating on the behind-the-scene resurgence of terrorists in northern Syria, Assad said that the latest terrorist activities are a new phase of a war which is underway under American-Zionist plots against Syrian independence and security.

“Their main goal is to disintegrate Syria and create a new country in the north”, he continued.

The Syrian president also said regional countries should realize that the Axis of Resistance is confronting the West’s hostility and dominance on our region, warning that if this axis or the countries that support it is harmed, other countries will be affected by the repercussions as well.

“By taking such actions, the US and the Zionist regime are seeking to redraw maps and borders in our region in favor of the goals and interests of the Zionists”, the Syrian president noted.

He added that his country sees no option but to win in this war, expressing assurance that victory will be achieved through support of regional countries including Iran.