Iran unveils over 55 nano products

Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and head of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council, Saeid Sarkar, attended the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition displaying the country’s latest achievements in the nanotechnology sector.

According to the IRIB reporter, more than 400 nano products have been put into display in the four-day exhibition.

The newly-unveiled nano products will meet the domestic needs in medical, industrial, aviation, and construction sectors.

More than 450 knowledge-based and industrial companies in Iran have so far produced over 800 types of nano goods. Parts of these items are exported to more than 40 countries.