Iran Unveils New Murals on Walls of Former US Embassy

The old murals had been erased in late September in what was viewed initially as a positive development in Iran-US ties, but it was soon revealed they were going to be replaced with new ones on the fortieth anniversary of the so-called hostage crisis.

On November 4, 1979, less than nine months after Iran’s last shah was toppled, pro-revolution students stormed what they called the “spy nest” and took Americans hostage at the embassy to protest the ex-shah’s admission to hospital in the US.

The crisis ended 444 days later with the release of 52 Americans, but the US broke off diplomatic relations in 1980 and ties have never been restored.

The new murals were unveiled during a Saturday ceremony attended by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

What follows are photos of the new murals retrieved from Fararu and Alef news websites: