Iran, UNICEF Sign Cooperation Deal

The Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) office in Tehran have signed a cooperation agreement covering issues related to the youth and children, filmmaking and book reading.

The cooperation agreement has been signed by Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance and General Director of Ministerial Affairs, Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi, and the UNICEF representative in Iran, Mandeep O’Brien.

Ahmadi said the agreement entails mutual cooperation and partnership in improving the ethical representation of children in the mass media, as in the virtual space and among the media professionals.

The agreement also includes plans to improve child dignity and self-esteem in the motion pictures and photography industries and promote book reading, he noted.

The Iranian official also noted that the new cooperation agreement, signed as part of the second round of collaboration between Tehran and the UNICEF, would provide opportunities to help the teenagers and young people hone their filmmaking skills.

In July, the Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare launched a joint cooperation program with the UNICEF in preventing and treating the COVID-19 pandemic.