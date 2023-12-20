Iran refutes UNGA’s human rights resolution

“The presentation of a resolution on human rights by some Western countries against Iran comes at a time when the very same countries have turned a blind eye to the Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide in Gaza and Palestine’s West Bank, and some of them keep offering full-fledged and unlimited support for this criminal regime, and what is even more farcical is that this very regime is one of the advocates of the anti-Iran resolution,” Kanaani stressed in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the usurper Zionist regime’s support for the presentation and approval of the resolution on human rights against Iran is nothing but “a major political and moral scandal” for its Western backers and amounts to the denigration of the lofty concept of human rights and making international institutions devoid of their raison d’etre.

The ministry’s spokesman underscored that the resolution lacks any legal foundation and is rejected.

“Countries which have a long history of organized violations of human rights, with people across the globe having bitter and unpleasant experiences of their anti-human moves, are in no position to give recommendations on human rights to the Iranian government and people,” he underlined.

Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 have killed at least 19,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,500 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory’s housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.