Iran undermines UN snapback sanctions as ‘illegal,’ vows non-compliance

He said Iran would not comply with related resolutions, including demands to suspend uranium enrichment, which he asserted remained protected under international law.

Speaking during a parliamentary session marking the anniversary of Iran’s 1980-88 war with Iraq, Ghalibaf said Russia and China, as two permanent members of the UN Security Council, have publicly rejected the legality of the snapback process. Therefore, he added, no country is obligated to follow the revived sanctions.

He warned that Iran would deliver a “serious and reciprocal response” if any state acted against Tehran under the “illegal resolutions.”

The speaker also scolded the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord, Britain, France, and Germany, for triggering the mechanism, saying they “will see Iran’s reaction.”

Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran has pursued diplomacy to resolve disputes but insisted negotiations without strengthening national power only serve as tools of pressure.

He pointed out that maintaining deterrence through military capability and national unity remains the primary safeguard of Iran’s security.