Iran urges UN Security Council to put aside inaction regarding Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Kanaani on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s massive raids in the occupied West Bank which has so far claimed the lives of 18 people.

Kanaani emphasized that the attacks by the Zionist regime’s army on Palestinian cities and camps in the northern West Bank, the savage destruction of urban and service infrastructures, and even the armed and violent entry of the Israeli forces into medical centers and hospitals in the West Bank, is the continuation of the Zionist genocide campaign in the Gaza Strip, indicating the Zionist regime’s intention to expand the scope of killings and crimes against Palestinian citizens.

The spokesperson for the foreign ministry referred to the intensification of attacks by Zionist soldiers in the West Bank, along with increased provocations in the holy city of Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the open revelation of inflammatory plans by members of the Zionist regime’s cabinet.

Kanaani said all these clearly reflect the Zionist regime’s malicious and racist intentions regarding the entire geography of Palestine, the Palestinian citizens, and the Islamic sanctities in this sacred land.

He praised the heroic resistance of the Palestinian people and resistance groups against the Zionist regime’s killing machine in Gaza and the West Bank.

The spokesman called on responsible international bodies, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to abandon their inaction in the face of blatant violations of international law and humanitarian law by the occupying Zionist regime.

Kanaani urged those organizations to take immediate and effective actions within their legal responsibilities and in response to the calls of the awakened human consciences to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people by the child-killing Zionist regime.