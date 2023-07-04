Iran’s UN mission: Israel responds only to logic of force, not dialog

Based on Iran’s evaluation, the Palestinian people cannot restore the rights that they have been stripped of by Israel, since the regime can be brought to the negotiating table only through the use of force, the mission said.

Early on Monday, more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers backed by air attacks launched a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah as Israel’s largest assault in decades in the occupied West Bank enters its second day.

UN agencies have raised concerns over the scale of Israel’s assault, adding that first aid responders are being prevented from reaching critically injured people.