Tuesday, July 4, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveInt'l RelationsMiddle East

Iran’s UN mission: Israel responds only to logic of force, not dialog

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israel Palestine

The Iranian Permanent Mission to the United Nations condemns the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against the Palestinian Jenin refugee camp, saying Tel Aviv only understands the logic of force, and not dialog or compromise.

Based on Iran’s evaluation, the Palestinian people cannot restore the rights that they have been stripped of by Israel, since the regime can be brought to the negotiating table only through the use of force, the mission said.

Early on Monday, more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers backed by air attacks launched a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah as Israel’s largest assault in decades in the occupied West Bank enters its second day.

UN agencies have raised concerns over the scale of Israel’s assault, adding that first aid responders are being prevented from reaching critically injured people.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks