Iran calls on the UN to stop Israel killing of Palestinians

Nasser Kannani described the killings as “genocide against Palestinians by Israel and its racist and extremist cabinet.”

He strongly condemned Israel’s Wednesday attack on the West Bank city of Nablus that killed and wounded dozens of Palestinians.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman referred to the persistence and escalation of terrorist acts by the Israeli forces in the West Bank over the past few months including their raids on the cities of Nablus and Jenin and the killing of children, women and the elderly as well as the destruction of Palestinian homes.

Kanaani noted that “the continuation of this dangerous trend that is happening amid the silence and passivity of the responsible international bodies and the fake defenders of human rights in the West is intolerable and a cause of shame for them.”

He also called for a united stance and coordinated action by Muslim countries in support of the Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance against Israel.