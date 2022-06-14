Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Iran judiciary asks UN to hold Germany, Belgium accountable for diplomat’s ‘illegal’ trial

By IFP Editorial Staff
Belgium Court
A Belgian police officer stands guard at the entrance to the Antwerp courthouse

A high-ranking Iranian judiciary official has once again denounced Belgium and Germany for the “illegal” arrest and trial of an Iranian diplomat, asking the United Nations to seek answers from both European countries over the case.

Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, in a letter to the United Nations, asked for a probe into the human rights violations against Assadollah Assadi, who was arrested in 2018 on trumped-up terror-related charges, and called for his immediate release.

Belgium said that the country’s police had intercepted a car allegedly carrying homemade explosives and claimed that Assadi had handed the materials to two people in Belgium earlier.

Belgium handed Assadi a 20-year prison sentence.

In the letter, Gharibabadi argued that Germany and Belgium, as signatories to several human rights protocols, including European Convention on Human Rights, have grossly violated the conventions by arresting Assadi and denying him his basic rights.

Iran says the verdict against the diplomat was issued based on flimsy evidence and has slammed the case as politicized.

