Belgium thanks Iran for release of European nationals

Hadja Lahbib, in a phone conversation with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, recalled Iran’s humanitarian move and expressed hope that a new horizon will open in ties between the two countries in the wake of the recent development.

Lahbib highlighted the position of her country in the European Union, and said Belgium is ready to help facilitate closer ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe.

Iran’s top human rights official confirmed the release of two Iranian-Austrian nationals and a Danish citizen, who were serving prison terms in Iran for security-related crimes, on “humanitarian grounds.”

“Two imprisoned Iranian citizens, namely Massoud Mosaheb and Kamran Qaderi, and a Danish prisoner were released today on humanitarian grounds,” read a tweet on Friday evening by Kazem Gharibabadi, the vice-president of the Judiciary for International Affairs and the Secretary-General of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights.

The news was earlier announced by Vienna and Copenhagen, who thanked Oman and Belgium for their helping in securing their release.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction with the results of the joint efforts that led to the release of the prisoners of the two sides.

He expressed hope that the recent development will have a positive impact on efforts to open a new page in the relations between the two sides as well as in ties between Iran and Europe.

Amirabdollahian added that considering the role of Belgium in the European Union, Iran can expect that goal-oriented and effective dialog will be placed on the agenda of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European sides with mutual respect.