Iran confirms freedom of diplomat from Belguime jail

Assadi was arrested in Germany on June 30, 2018. Iran says his arrest has been part of a plot by Israel, “with some European security services operating as agents.”

Kanaani described Assadi’s arrest as “The Zionist-American scenario of the Big Lie” aimed at creating a crisis in the relations between Iran and Europe, adding “this conspiracy was hatched right after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

In this regard, some European governments were influenced by the Zionist regime and the hypocritical MKO terrorist group, and after the “arbitrary arrest” of the Iranian diplomat in violation of international regulations, they sentenced him to 20 years in jail in a theatrical, completely political and doctored court trial, he said.

Ultimately, following consecutive joint security meetings and consultations between the foreign ministers of Iran and Belgium, the freedom of this hostage diplomat was secured through a bilateral agreement with the Belgian government, Kanaani added.

Earlier Omani sources said Assadi’s release was made possible under an Oman-mediated prisonor swap between Iran and Belguim.