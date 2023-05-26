Friday, May 26, 2023
type here...
Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran confirms freedom of diplomat from Belguime jail

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Assadollah Assadi, the Iranian diplomat who was arrested in Europe on terrorism charges, has been set free following "five years of suffering in captivity."

Assadi was arrested in Germany on June 30, 2018. Iran says his arrest has been part of a plot by Israel, “with some European security services operating as agents.”

Kanaani described Assadi’s arrest as “The Zionist-American scenario of the Big Lie” aimed at creating a crisis in the relations between Iran and Europe, adding “this conspiracy was hatched right after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

In this regard, some European governments were influenced by the Zionist regime and the hypocritical MKO terrorist group, and after the “arbitrary arrest” of the Iranian diplomat in violation of international regulations, they sentenced him to 20 years in jail in a theatrical, completely political and doctored court trial, he said.

Ultimately, following consecutive joint security meetings and consultations between the foreign ministers of Iran and Belgium, the freedom of this hostage diplomat was secured through a bilateral agreement with the Belgian government, Kanaani added.

Earlier Omani sources said Assadi’s release was made possible under an Oman-mediated prisonor swap between Iran and Belguim.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks