Iranian FM says cooperation with world foreign policy priority

Hossein Amirabdollahian was speaking on the phone with his Belgian counterpart, Hadja Lahbib.

The top diplomat highlighted the history of the Iranian civilization and said the policy of confrontation and sanctions will be met with a befitting response on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amirabdollahian said, “Some European parties accuse others of violence while they themselves have a dark record of dual behavior toward human rights and systematic violations of those rights. The latest example was the French police’s violent treatment of protesters, which amounts to dual behavior.”

Amirabdollahian also appreciated Lahbib for her congratulations on the occasion of the Persian New Year and Nowruz.

For her part, Lahbib stressed the necessity to remove obstacles through dialog between Iran and the European Union.

The top diplomat said any double-standard approach is rejected.