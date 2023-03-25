Iran rejects UK, Israel claims over “nuclear threat”

In reaction to a meeting of the Israeli and UK prime ministers, Nasser Kanaani said, “It is one of the lasting ironies of history that two regimes, one of which is based on the usurpation of another nation’s land, everyday crimes and infanticide, and that brazenly refuses to join the NPT despite having an arsenal of nuclear weapons, and the other one, whose warmongering and seditious policies can be seen everywhere in the region, brazenly level accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is the anchor of stability in the region!”

Kanaani added, at a time when the region is witnessing positive developments, it is not strange that the Israeli regime and Britain are angry and dissatisfied with the trend in the region and struggle to weaken and destroy this process.

The spokesman condemned the accusations levelled by the Israeli and British prime ministeres against Iran, reaffirming Tehran’s resolve to further strengthening relations with its neighbors and the necessity of providing regional security by the countries of the region.

Talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak waere held in Londin on Friday during which the two sides discussed what they called Iran’s nuclear threats and its threats against regional security.

Israel has a huge arsenal of nukes, while it is not a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, NPT.

Iran’s nuclear program in under the strictest supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran says it is resolved to pursue the policy of neighborliness aimed at reducing tension in the region. Iran and Saudi Arabia has recently agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen their embassies.