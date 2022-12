Iran Tourism: Nations Art Museum

Mellat Palace Museum in Tehran’s Saadabad Historical Complex, also known as the Nations Art Museum, is a valuable art treasure that houses paintings and voluminous artistic works created by pioneers of contemporary Iranian art dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

The Iranian artists whose works are on display at the museum are: Sohrab Sepehri, Seyyed Mohammad Ehsaei, Hossein Zendehroodi, Faramarz Pilaram, Behjat Sadr, Tavakkol Esmaeili (Mash Esmaeil), Iran Doroudi, and Leyla Matindaftari.

The foreign works of arts are from Marc Chagall, Herbert Bayer, Stanislav Ostrovsky and César Baldaccini.