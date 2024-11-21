Iran tourism minister emphasizes strong ties with UNWTO

The two met on the sidelines of the first meeting of Tourism Ministers on climate actions in tourism, held on Wednesday during the COP 29 conference in Baku.

Salehi Amiri requested that the UNWTO finalize the dates for the 9th Global Conference on Urban Tourism and the 3rd Mayors Forum for Sustainable Urban Tourism.

The events are scheduled to be hosted in Iran by the Abbasabad Urban Development Corporation, affiliated with the Tehran Municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Pololikashvili assured that the dates for the meetings would be confirmed next week.

Highlighting the importance of handicrafts in tourism sector in the historical Iranian city of Isfahan, Salehi Amiri asked the UNWTO secretary general to expedite the drafting of a memorandum of understanding to establish a center for handicrafts and tourism in the city under the UNWTO’s auspices, an initiative welcomed by Pololikashvili.