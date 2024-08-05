Iran’s top military official describes ties with Moscow, strategic, deep-rooted

General Bagheri also said at his meeting with the visiting Russian official in Tehran that the US knows too well that the world is no longer monopolar and that Tehran welcomes three-way cooperation between Iran, Russia and China.

Shoigu also said at the meeting that Russia is ready to cooperate with Iran on regional issues.

Shoigu who arrived in Tehran on Monday, has met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, top Iranian security official where the two sides discussed the latest developments following the Israeli assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran.