Iran’s top military official describes ties with Moscow, strategic, deep-rooted

By IFP Editorial Staff

Brigadier General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces told Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, that the ties between Tehran and Moscow are strategic, deep and long-term and will not change with the change of administrations.

General Bagheri also said at his meeting with the visiting Russian official in Tehran that the US knows too well that the world is no longer monopolar and that Tehran welcomes three-way cooperation between Iran, Russia and China.

Shoigu also said at the meeting that Russia is ready to cooperate with Iran on regional issues.

Shoigu who arrived in Tehran on Monday, has met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, top Iranian security official where the two sides discussed the latest developments following the Israeli assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran.

