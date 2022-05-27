Friday, May 27, 2022
‘Iran to take punitive measures against Greece over oil tanker seizure’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Oil Tanker

Iran is reportedly seeking to adopt punitive measures against Greece after the latter seized an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in waters off the European country and handed over its cargo to the United States.

Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported the development on Friday, a day after Reuters said the US had confiscated Iranian oil held on the ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the US aboard another vessel.

Tehran has demanded the release of the ship seized under pressure by Washington last month.

Greek media said the tanker was carrying Iranian crude oil in what they called “breach” of international sanctions.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss envoy, who represents Washington in Tehran, to lodge a diplomatic protest over the incident.

Iran called the move a “violation of international maritime law and international conventions” in its protest.

On Wednesday, Iran also summoned the Greek charge d’affaires over the matter

