Iran to Receive 100,000 More Doses of Sputnik-V Vaccine Thursday

Iran will receive the sixth consignment of the Russian-made vaccine for coronavirus, Sputnik-V, including 100,000 doses of the jab, on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Based on a contract between the two countries, Iran is set to receive two million doses of the vaccine at this phase. So far 520,000 doses have been delivered in five consignments.

Iran’s Health Ministry says the country has signed another contract to receive 60 million doses of the Russian vaccine by the end of the next month.

Russia says it has received orders for the vaccine from numerous countries, but Iran is on top of the list of deliveries, and will receive further batches in coming weeks.