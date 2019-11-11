Iran to Produce 3k Megawatts of Nuclear Power by 2027

“By 2027, we will have three thousand megawatts of nuclear electricity, which would prevent the emission of more than 21 million tonnes of pollutant gasses,” Ali-Akbar Salehi said in a ceremony where concrete placement work was done for one of the reactors of unit two of the Bushehr nuclear power station in southern Iran.

Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), further described nuclear energy as a clean form of energy.

“Every one thousand megawatts of [electricity generated by] nuclear power stations will stop the emission of seven million tonnes of pollutants or greenhouse gases.”

Salehi said the Bushehr facility saves the country $660 million annually.

The AEOI chief also underscored that most operations at Bushehr power plant are done by Iranian experts.

“More than 90 percent of contractors working here are Iranians,” he said.

“All construction and infrastructural work is being done by Iranian contractors, and if these power stations become operational, we will be able to generate 22 billion kilowatts of electricity and save 25 million barrels of oil and prevent the spread of 22 million tonnes of pollutants,” said Salehi.

He also underlined Russia’s cooperation with Iran in different sectors over years, saying the Russians have also contributed to the Bushehr nuclear power plant project.

“We are working with the Russians extensively in the scientific domain, including in the production of stable isotopes, and this trend is going well,” he said.