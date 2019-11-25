Iran to Destroy Enemies If They Cross Its Red Lines: IRGC

“We have shown restraint … we have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime (Israel) and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran … but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines,” General Salami said.

He made the remarks in an address to a huge crowd of people in Tehran rallying against the recent riots and expressing their support for the Islamic Establishment.

“You have already tested us in the field [of battle] and have been slapped hard in the face without being able to answer. Some of those slaps have been seen by the world and some have not been seen… If you cross our redlines, we will destroy you,” the IRGC chief commander warned.

The IRGC commander added that anyone who seeks to carry out an act of aggression against the property, lives and honor of the Iranian people will be punished severely in a way that will teach them a lesson.

He advised the enemies to respect the Iranian people and adopt a respectful approach in dealing with them, because “if this accumulated energy is released, no enemy will be safe and secure in any part of the world.”

“Today, the coup de grace was delivered to the enemy. The sedition, which occurred in the recent days, was the spin-off of all major fiascos that the Muslim Ummah and the Iranian nation have inflicted on the enemy in different fields over the last 40 years, particularly over the past eight months,” Salami said.

The IRGC commander added that the enemies have been defeated and are not able to carry out any measure, saying, “We go after them anywhere and tell them that we will not leave any move unanswered and will get even.”

His comments came after the Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate, which stands at 110 million liters per day, 40 million liters above the maximum daily domestic requirement.

The move prompted some peaceful protests, but riotous elements, taking advantage of the circumstances, quickly entered the scene, destroying public property, setting banks and gas stations ablaze among other facilities, and opening fire on people and security forces.