Iran to Conditionally Extend Its Deal with IAEA for One Month Today: Sources

Informed sources say Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may conditionally extend their deal for one more month today.

A source told Nour News, the news agency close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, that the one-month conditional extension of the deal is possible, but if finalized, the other party will be expected to give in to Iran’s legal demands so as to facilitate the path of reaching a deal.

The source said Iran’s extension of its deal with the IAEA shows the country’s good faith.

Two other sources also confirmed to Etemad newspaper that the previous deal will probably be extended today.