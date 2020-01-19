Iran Threatens to Reconsider Nuclear Cooperation with IAEA

“During a year and a several months since the US hostile treatment of the nuclear issue, Europe has merely issued political statements, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has tolerated. But we declare that if Europe … unjustly abuses the Article 37 of JCPOA, the Islamic Republic will make a serious decision with regard to its cooperation with IAEA, and the motion is already prepared,” Larijani said Sunday.

“We will not start this, but will take measures proportionate to yours. You’d better behave justly,” he said in a speech at the Parliament.

Earlier on 14 January 2020 the three European countries Britain, Germany and France stated that they had triggered the dispute settlement mechanism under JCPOA to ensure that Iran will remain committed to the agreement.

Later, the Washington Post revealed that the Europeans had made the decision under the US pressure, and after Trump threatened to impose a 25-percent tariff on European cars.

The same issue was later on Thursday pointed out by German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Referring to the German minister’s remarks, Larijani said “it is sad that a European minister openly states that the US is threatening if they do not trigger the dispute settlement mechanism, the US will raise [European-made] car import tariffs by 25%, and therefore they are placed in the path [leading to triggering the dispute settlement mechanism.]”

“So, the problem does not lie in Iran’s behaviour, as you reproached the US time and again for leaving JCPOA yourself, but in the US which threatens the strong European states into unwise behaviour,” Larijani pointed out.