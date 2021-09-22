Iran thrash Bangladesh at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers

The Islamic Republic of Iran women’s national football team have heavily defeated Bangladesh in qualifying matches for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The 5-0 win at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday leaves Iran just one victory away from qualifying for their first ever AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Iranian captain Behnaz Taherkhani scored from the penalty spot twice while Melika Motevalli, Golnoosh Khosravi and Hajar Dabbaghi each scored one goal during the onslaught against Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi side had lost their first match with the same result against Jordan on Sunday.
Iran will face Jordan on Saturday to decide which team will finally emerge at the top of group G.

India will host the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6.

