Thursday, September 29, 2022
Iran test-fires new anti-ship missile

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Navy Forces

Iran has test-fried a new surface to sea missile. Footage released by Iran’s IRNA news agency showed Abu Mahdi anti-ship missile being fired at a hypothetical target.

The projectile belongs to the family of Soumar cruise missiles.

Other missiles of the family include the Soumar ground to ground attack missile with a rnage of 700 kilometers and the Hoveyzeh ground ground to ground attack missile with a range of 1300 kilometers that were unveiled in 2014 and 2018.

Abu Mahdi is the anti-ship version of Hoveyzeh and has a range of 1000 kilometers.

Iran has in recent years boosted its military might amid repeated threats of war by the US and Israel. The most important weapons in Iran’s arsenal are its missiles that include ballistic projectiles capable of reaching Israel.

