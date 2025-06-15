Iran extends suspension of domestic, international flights until 3 PM Sunday

Reza Ramezani, spokesperson for the CAO, stated that the country’s airspace remains closed under a renewed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) directive due to current national conditions.

He emphasized that all flight-related updates should be obtained exclusively through the Civil Aviation Organization’s official website at www.caa.gov.ir.

“In light of the current special circumstances in the country, ensuring passenger safety and maintaining calm are top priorities,” Ramazani said. “All public announcements regarding flight status will be published on the CAO website, and we strongly advise against going to airports in person.”