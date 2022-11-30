Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Iran’s Supreme Court upholds death sentences for Israel’s collaborators 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Court

Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld death sentences for members of a gang over their collaboration with the Israeli spy agency, Mossad.

They have been identified as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bajandi.

The convicts were found guilty of involvement in acts of sabotage and kidnapping inside the Islamic Republic.

Three other people were sentenced to jail terms of 5 to 10 years for acting against the state, aiding in and abetting abduction and possession of arms.

The report adds the members of the gang, under the guidance of Israeli intelligence officers, kidnapped people and received their wages from the Israeli regime in digital currency.

According to the judicial officials, the defendants were thugs and they knowingly received orders for their actions from outside Iran and in exchange for receiving money, they acted against Iran’s security.

The case was investigated by the 9th branch of Iran Supreme Court and a final verdict was issued for the defendants.

