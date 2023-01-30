Iran summons Ukraine envoy after comments on Isfahan attack

In a twitter post, Mykhailo Podolyak had implied that his country participated in the attack that tried to target a defense ministry workshop in Isfahan.

The foreign ministry in Tehran demanded explanation from the Ukrainian envoy over Podolyak’s comments.

Podolyak’s remarks were made in time with similar comments by Israeli officials.

No Ukrainian official has yet confirmed or rejected the comments by the presidential aide.

In reaction to the developments, Iran’s Nour News website, which is affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council, published a report in which it warned of the “heavy cost” Kiev will have to pay for Podolyak’s remarks, unless it openly rejects the stance.

Nour News said the comments entail “considerable legal consequences.”

The report said, regardless of whether the comments are true, taking up such a “vengeful” stance by a Ukrainian official shows the common strategy Kiev is adopting, in coordination with Israel, against the security of Iran.

Iran’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex in the central city of Isfahan has failed.

The Ministry added that one of the three drones participating in the operation was downed and two others exploded. It said the attack had no casualties.