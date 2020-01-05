Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador over Trump’s Threats

The top diplomat was summoned by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi and received a strong note of protest over Washington’s threatening remarks which run counter to international norms and regulations.

“The US president’s hostile, threatening and unorthodox comments are not acceptable at all and are in complete violation of international law,” said Iran’s deputy foreign minister.

He touched upon Trump’s threat to strike Iran’s cultural centres, saying such a threat is reminiscent of the Mongols’ invasion or terrorist and criminal groups’ destruction of cultural and historical sites.

He said such moves are regarded as textbook examples of war crimes under international law.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not bow to any threats or intimidation, and stands fully ready to respond to any threat or act against its national security and territorial integrity,” said Araqchi.

“History has shown that the Iranian nation will make any aggressor regretful,” he said.

“As demanded by the Iranian government and nation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to all the political and legal actions it will take, reserves the right to react to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani at a time and place that it deems appropriate,” he said.

The Swiss ambassador, in turn, said he will convey Araqchi’s remarks to the US government.